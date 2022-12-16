Ronaldo Deserved To Leave MUFC Amid Applause At A Sold-Out Stadium Before Saga – Valencia

Ex-Manchester United captain, Antonio Valencia has come out to express his disappointment regarding the way Cristiano Ronaldo left his former club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was too bad Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the way he did because things could have been handled better by both parties in recent months.

Valencia added that a player like Ronaldo should leave the club by walking off the pitch to applause at a sold-out stadium.

His words, “It was too bad Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the way he did. A player like him should leave a club by walking off the pitch to applause at a sold-out stadium. The people there loved him.”

“The interview he gave recently was unfortunate. He’ll have his reasons for saying what he did, but I felt awful about the way he left the club. It hurt. I hope everything goes well for him at his new club. I wish Ronaldo nothing but the best.”