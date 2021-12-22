Not All Non-Vaccinated Players Are Infected With COVID – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to warn against a hunt for non-vaccinated footballers amid the surge in positive COVID cases. He recently revealed this via his latest press conference, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, not all non-vaccinated players are infected with the virus, and there are vaccinated players who are positive, so pointing fingers might be unnecessary.

Tuchel added that it is impossible to force any player to get vaccinated and he won’t change his opinion on that.

His words, “You know that it’s causing an issue. But it’s not that we have all non-vaccinated infected. We have vaccinated players who are positive. So obviously don’t start… I don’t want to get involved in pointing fingers and starting the hunt for non-vaccinated people.”

“Guys, this is a choice to make. Leave it there. If you don’t want to leave it there, it is OK for you.”

“I mean you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion but a player can also have an opinion. Then there can be regulations around this, like when you arrive to work, your employer can create an environment where you are not allowed to be in the building if you are not vaccinated. This can happen so you have to adapt to it and you have to live with the consequences.”

“But we cannot force people to get vaccinated. And I will not change my opinion on that. And I am not the guy to comment on that, I am not the expert here. There are experts in this country, all over the rest of Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football. I will not get involved. I am vaccinated. I took the decision for me. And that’s it.”