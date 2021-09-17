Van de Beek Is Running Out Of Time To Save His MUFC Career – Berbatov

Manchester United could cut their losses on Donny van de Beek very soon, Dimitar Berbatov has said. He recently revealed that the Netherlands international clearly looks lost at MUFC.

According to him, he believes the ex Ajax man might be made available for transfer next year unless his situation changes quickly at Old Trafford.

Berbatov added that VDB is obviously running out of time to save his Manchester United career.

His words, “Van de Beek looks lost. He is running out of time to save his United career. He started against Young Boys but was substituted at half-time. This has been the story of his time at the club.”

“If he plays, he’s brought off. If he comes on, he gets 10 minutes. He never gets the chance to settle and show what he can do.”

“It’s just not working out for Van de Beek. It’s a pity because United paid big money for him. But this is what happens when you spend money just to satisfy your fans.”

“I still hope he gets a proper chance but it is going to be very difficult for him and the club may decide to cut their losses, if they can.”