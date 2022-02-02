Ronaldo Is A Spectacular Man – Endrick

Popular football wonderkid, Endrick has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Manchester United striker is clearly a phenomenon and a spectacular man, and he wants to follow in his footsteps.

Endrick added that he has great affection for Real Madrid because of the Portuguese, and he has always followed the team.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo, a spectacular man, a phenomenon. I have to follow in his footsteps.”

On a future move to Real Madrid, “It is a club that I have great affection for and for Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I always followed, with the four Champions Leagues he won there,”

“I have a great affection for Real due to Cristiano, although I have also looked for things in their history and they are a very good team.”

“It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me and witnessing my games, I thank God very much. I have to do more, it’s still not good, I have to give more. I still have a way to go.”