Ronaldo Never Told Me He Wanted To Leave MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he only discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the Premier League club after the forward’s explosive interview. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ronaldo never told him he wanted to leave personally because he once told him to give him 7 days to make a decision before deciding to stay.

Ten Hag added that MUFC just couldn’t accept the things he said during the interview because such moves come with consequences.

His words, “He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club then he has to go,”

“The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think as a club you can’t accept that. There will be consequences. To make that step, he knew the consequences. Before he (had) never told me.”

“In the summer we had one talk. He came in and said, ‘I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay’. Then he came back and said, ‘I want to stay’.”

