Ronaldo Plays For The Only Country That Beat The World Cup Champions In Qatar – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to defend Cristiano Ronaldo as some fans say the 37-year-old’s career us finished. Recall that Ronaldo’s transfer to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr is the latest move in his career, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting, Piers simply said Ronaldo isn’t finished and should be hailed for signing the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete.

His words, “Last time I checked, Cristiano had just signed the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete at the age of 38, playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina in the World Cup. That’s my kinda finished.”

