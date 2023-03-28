Saka Plays With More Purpose And Belief Now – Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to say that Bukayo Saka is a joy to work with. This is coming after the winger inspired England to a 2-0 win against Ukraine on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he likes how Saka plays with more belief and purpose now because these traits have helped him perform for club and country in recent times.

Southgate added that the fact is that he expects the Arsenal forward to score now anytime he is through on goal.

His words, “When he’s in front of goal now he plays with real belief.”

“That’s evident with his club and it’s evident with the games for us.”

“You’re expecting him to score now when he goes through. I think that’s been a mentality shift as much as it’s anything technical. I think he knows to be a really top wide player he needs goals and assists and without doubt he’s delivered that this season.”

“His hunger, his humility is what’s got him on a good path. He has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that’s how he’s wired and I don’t see that changing with how he is and with how his family are.”

“I’m not going to get drawn in to where he sits in world football because that would then start to put us in danger of doing all the things that we shouldn’t be doing with him. But he’s progressing brilliantly, he’s a joy to work with and we should leave it at that.”