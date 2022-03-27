Salah Joining Real Madrid Would Mean Him Starting All Over Again – Diouf

Senegal legend, El Hadji Diouf has come out to explain why Mohammed Salah is yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the Egyptian superstar will never get the terms he deserves in his new contract because he is an African footballer.

Diouf added that a transfer to Real Madrid would only mean Salah will start all over again, so he’ll urge him to remain with the Reds.

His words, “If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with [Sadio] Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies.”

“He is 29 years old and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds.”

“A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again.”

“Salah must realise that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others.”

“The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool, they were telling me not to go to away with my country to play with my national team.”