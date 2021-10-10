Salah’s Big Contract Shouldn’t Upset Anyone At Liverpool – Fowler

No one in the Liverpool team can be against Mohamed Salah getting a new lucrative contract, Robbie Fowler has said. He recently revealed that such world-class talent deserves a record-breaking deal.

According to him, he’d be surprised if an offer is not put on the table and if anybody in Jurgen Klopp’s feels the Egyptian doesn’t merit it.

Fowler added that Salah‘s brilliant touches in tight spaces, body strength and pace make him a player worth keeping.

His words, “Mo Salah is, without question, world class. And, in my opinion, there won’t be one dissenting voice in the Liverpool dressing room over the Egyptian being rewarded with a new contract that will make him the club’s highest earner.”

“In all honesty, we’re running out of superlatives about him, especially after that goal against Manchester City that had a bit of everything.”

“If it had been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it would be talked up even more. There were the brilliant touches in tight spaces, the body strength, the pace, the bit of guile and then the glorious finish.”

“I’ll be amazed if there are no conversations about a new contract going on now.”

“He will almost certainly believe he is worth a bit more than he is earning and, of course, be entitled to a pay rise.”

“Of course, there have been instances in dressing rooms in the past where some players have become upset over an individual earning more than the rest.”

“But, in this instance, Liverpool must realise that Mo is now one of the best players in the world, whether they like it or not, and with everything that brings. Having been in numerous dressing rooms from a player’s point of view, I honestly don’t think there will be any problems with Mo becoming easily the best-paid player at Anfield.”

“There will be no, ‘Oh he doesn’t deserve that because he is an average player’. No way.”

“We are talking about one of the standout world players. I would be absolutely amazed if there is one single player in that Liverpool dressing room who is saying he doesn’t deserve a contract to match his world-class status.”

“Forget all about ‘Oh I want this because he’s on that’. Players get what they deserve and what their performances warrant. His performances right now warrant a great contract.”