Saudi Pro League Can Be One Of The Best In The World Soon – Ronaldo

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that the Saudi Pro League has the potential to be the fifth best division in the world. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he honestly believes that the league can be one of the best in the world soon if they keep doing the required work to boost Saudi Arabian football.

Ronaldo added that the league will attract the best players in the world in the nearest future, and it will not even be for money.

His words, “If they continue to do the work that they want to for the next five years, I think the Saudi League can be the 5th best league in the world.”