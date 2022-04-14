Savic Should Consider Another Sport If He Can’t Control Himself – Wright-Phillips

Atletico Madrid defender, Stefan Savic is definitely in the wrong spot if he cannot handle a bit of name-calling, Shaun Wright-Phillips has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Savic should already know that UCL knockout matches will always be tense and feisty, so there is really no need to be wound up on the pitch so easily.

Philips added that Manchester City players should be hailed for their professionalism on the night.

His words, “Those sorts of games will always be feisty, but there is a way to handle it.”

“Jack handled it perfectly for me, just called him a name. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. If it wound Savic up, then it’s more fool him. He should know that old saying ‘sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me’.”

“If he can’t live with that then realistically he is in the wrong sport. You get that at every away stadium you go to, that abuse. It’s just football, it’s part and parcel of it.”

“It’s an emotional game. Once you are emotionally invested in it, sometimes you do lose your way. But I thought that City handled themselves well and correctly.”

“I saw a comment from Koke on the ‘gamesmanship’ – there was no gamesmanship, he [Felipe] has clearly kicked him [Foden] and if he looks back at the replay he will clearly see what happened. And it’s from a player that should have been sent off in the first 30 minutes, but got away with it.”

“I don’t think the ref handled the game particularly well and he could have put a lot of fires out before they started.”

“I think they kept their cool and their professionalism. That was bad form from Atletico Madrid, they just looked like sore losers.”

“In the game at the Etihad they did the same thing, started kicking people. We have gone to their place and kept a clean sheet, no matter how much they threw at us. They did have stages in that game, which was to be expected, but City professionally batted them away and did what they had to do.”

“To see that at the end of the game, it kind of spoiled what City had achieved because it’s what everyone keep talking about – that whole crazy scene.”