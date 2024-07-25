SDP Suspends Kogi State Chairman Moses Peter Oricha for Alleged Indiscipline and Anti-Party Activities

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its embattled Kogi State Chairman, Moses Peter Oricha, citing alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The suspension was detailed in a letter dated July 22, 2024, signed by the National Secretary of SDP, Olu Agunloye.

The letter stated: “In particular, the National Working Committee received the committee’s recommendations and further reports in respect of your activities from the National Vice Chairman (North Central Zone).

These activities are considered not in the interest of the Social Democratic Party.”

The National Working Committee (NWC), in line with the 2022 Constitution of the Party, approved Oricha’s suspension with immediate effect.

“You are therefore, through this letter, hereby formally suspended from the membership of Social Democratic Party with immediate effect and until further notice, as per the 2022 Constitution of the Social Democratic Party as amended. Please be guided,” the letter concluded.