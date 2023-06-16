    Login
    Subscribe

    Senate Presidency: Akpabio under fire for exposing how senators voted

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has been criticized for allegedly exposing how senators voted for him.

    Chief Godswill Akpabio, Niger Delta Affairs Minister
    Senate President Godswill Akpabio

    Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, said Akpabio’s action was unstatesmanly.

    Adeyanju said Akpabio’s action of exposing how senators voted can divide the senate.

    Tweeting, the rights activist recalled that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki tore the list in 2015.

    According to Adeyanju: “What Senate President Akpabio did to his colleagues by exposing those that voted for/ against him publicly is not statesmanly & will divide the Senate.

    “He is the first Senate President to do such a thing. Saraki shredded the list in 2015 after the Sergeant at Arms handed it to him.”

    See also  I Don’t Want To Be A Senator – Fayose

    Akpabio was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Senate Presidency.

    On Tuesday, Akpabio emerged as the Senate President during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

    While Akpabio polled 63 votes to emerge winner, Yari got 46 votes.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply