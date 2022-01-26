Senegal Will Keep Improving At AFCON 2021 – Dieng

Senegal forward, Bamba Dieng has come out to say that he is delighted to have reached AFCON quarterfinals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very delighted with the team’s achievement and winning the man of the match was only a plus.

Dieng added that Senegal will continue to improve in the tournament and they’ll hopefully go all the way.

His words, “We are delighted as a team to have qualified for the quarterfinals and on a personal note I am happy to have earned the man of the match away in what was a good and well-coordinated game with my teammates.”

“We will continue to improve with every game as we hope to go all the way in the competition.”