Seun Kuti Granted Bail In The Sum Of N1M With 2 Responsible Sureties

The Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State has remanded Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti for 48 hours in police custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer. This was recently revealed at his arraignment before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Recall that the prosecution led by S. A Adebese and Morufu Animashaun asked the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, however, Kuti’s counsel, led by Femi Falana asked the court to not remand his client, stating that they were not aware of the remand application.

The magistrate, after listening to both parties, remanded the defendant for 48 hours in police custody.

Her words, “Court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court. Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours. The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation. After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

