Several Nigerian Ladies Are Not Wife Material At 28 – Mike Bamiloye

Popular Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye has come out to blast the level of unpreparedness for marriage among many young Nigerians. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a shame to see how several young Nigerians prepare more for their wedding instead of studying how to make their marriages work.

He added that many ladies are not wife material at age 28 because they still do not even know how to cook a decent meal.

