SGF Urges Vigilance Ahead of August 1 Hardship Protest

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has called on Nigerians to ensure that bandits, criminals, and insurgents do not hijack the planned August 1 hardship protest.

Akume made this appeal on Wednesday during a press briefing in Abuja, just hours before the protest.

Akume assured the public that the ongoing economic hardships will abate as the government’s reforms begin to yield positive results.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu, as a democrat, recognizes the right of every citizen to peaceful protest but urged vigilance.

“The ongoing economic hardships will abate very soon and we shall all enjoy endless prosperity.

For the avoidance of doubt, the government of President Tinubu recognizes the right to peaceful protest, but circumspection and vigilance should be our watchwords.

The government is wary of the dangers associated with protests that are vulnerable to being hijacked by bandits, insurgents, and other criminals. Instead, we request that dialogue be advanced, and we remain open to such,” Akume said.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted the government’s economic reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.

He listed achievements over the past year, including the signing of the N70,000 minimum wage, local government autonomy, the Student Loan scheme, the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, and direct agricultural interventions.

In addition, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, urged Nigerians to give the administration’s bold economic reforms time to bring about prosperity in the coming years.