Stop Hoping For Presidents To Be Successful, Make God Your Leader – Michael Blackson

Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson has come out to address those who are not happy with who their President is. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, those who are happy with who their President is should work hard and let God be their leader because it is not wise to hope on a President to be successful.

He added that he has personally seen 7 different U.S. presidents since he moved to America but non has made an impact on his life.

