Stop running Abia as emperor – PDP accuses Alex Otti of wrong policies

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, has evaluated decisions taken so far by Governor Alex Otti-led administration.

The party claimed that decisions taken so far by Otti smacks of antagonism, vendetta and missteps when the governor ought to have preached peace and reconciliation among all Abia citizens.

The Abia chapter of the PDP stated this on Friday in a statement by the State Vice Chairman and the acting state publicity secretary of the party, Hon Amah Abraham.

He said the first few appointments made by the Abia governor were skewed in favour of a particular section of the state.

“Making appointments that speak against our oneness is at best divisive and would not provide the conviviality needed to move the state forward.

“The mistakes he has made show him as incompetent, bringing credence to the point we made during the campaigns that there is a huge difference between running a small financial institution and running a big public corporation like Abia state”, the party added.

The party criticized Governor Otti for disbanding the task force on collection of vehicle levies on Abia without first creating an alternative to those that earn a decent living from that sector.

It further regretted that the state governor bypassed extant laws that established statutory boards in Abia and dissolved them with executive fiat and described the action as unlawful, high-handed and obnoxious.

“As if that was not enough, he asked the chairman of all the illegally dissolved boards to hand over to the most senior officers in the board, but in the case of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), he contradicted himself by imposing an officer who is not the most senior. What manner of imposition is that?” The State PDP queried.

The main opposition party also came hard on the state governor over the recent removal of Professor Hagler Okorie as Rector of the state-owned Polytechnic in Aba, and replaced him with his deputy, Mrs Chidinma Martha Ndukwe.

It partly stated: “Hagler Okorie, a renowned professor of law was just appointed and confirmed in march 2023 by the immediate past Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and we begin to wonder the reason for his removal because he has shown capacity as a good manager in the last few months of administering Abia Polytechnic.”

The Abia PDP continued: “If what we are thinking, that he is making good his threat not to touch anything used by the former Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu is correct, then we are worried that Abians are in for a ride with an emperor not a governor.

“The best Governor Alex Otti can do to move Abia forward is to rid himself of the excessive and deep seated animosity against the PDP and those that did not vote for him. The day he was sworn in as the governor of Abia state is the day he became the father of all Abians.

“We expect that he should apply the best principles of good governance and not conduct himself as an intolerant leader. Unfortunately, that is the way he comes across to many people. Abia belongs to all of us and every Abian deserves to be treated fairly and equally.”