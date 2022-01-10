Super Eagles Will Make Nigeria Proud At AFCON – Ighalo

Al Shabab striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to say that Nigeria have a talented squad to reach the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wishes Super Eagles all the very best in the Afcon tournament and he is sorry to not be part of the competition this year.

Ighalo added that he’ll support the boys all the way and he expects them to make the nation proud.

His words, “Here is me wishing the Super Eagles all the very best in the Afcon tournament. Sorry I can not be there, but I will be supporting the boys all the way.”

“We need prayers from Nigerians to support the team because with their prayers and support, we will make Nigeria proud. Go boys and make us proud, you guys can do it. We have enough talents in the team that can take us to the final.”