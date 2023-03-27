Super Eagles Will Not Disappoint Nigerians Again – Osimhen

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to swear that Nigeria will avenge Friday’s loss in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea Bissau. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that Guinea Bissau hurt Super Eagles badly in Abuja, so they will all have to revenge by taking their chances in the return leg.

Osimhen added that Nigeria will not disappoint again for sure as they cannot keep letting the fans down.

His words, “They hurt us badly in our National Stadium in Abuja, we just have to pay them back in their coins by beating them in their home,”

“We have to go full blast to win well and return to the top of the group as leaders. In Abuja, we had so many opportunities to score as many goals as possible but we couldn’t convert any.”

“They took their chance and defended well to win. This time around, we shall take our chances and avenge that loss. We won’t disappoint again for sure.”