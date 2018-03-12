Sign in
Join
Home
News
African News
East African News
Middle African News
North African News
Southern African News
West African News
Nigeria News
World News
Asian News
American News
European News
Middle-East News
Oceania News
Business
Tech
Computer & Software
Mobile
Social Media
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Fashion and Beauty
Movie Reviews
Musical Vibes
Sports
Forum
More
Careers
Editor’s Picks
Education
Health Talk
Nigerian Jobs
Opinions
Photo News
Press Releases
Reviews
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Monday, March 12, 2018
Sign in / Join
Advertise
Contribute
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The InfoStride
Home
News
African News
East African News
Middle African News
North African News
Southern African News
West African News
Nigeria News
World News
Asian News
American News
European News
Middle-East News
Oceania News
Business
Tech
Computer & Software
Mobile
Social Media
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Fashion and Beauty
Movie Reviews
Musical Vibes
Sports
Forum
More
Careers
Editor’s Picks
Education
Health Talk
Nigerian Jobs
Opinions
Photo News
Press Releases
Reviews
Home
Tags
Juan Mata
Tag: Juan Mata
A Lot Has Been Said About My Disallowed Goal – Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 25, 2018
0
VAR Can Be Really Helpful – Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 22, 2018
0
Technology Can Help Football To Be More Fair – Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 20, 2018
0
Manchester United Is Creating A Kind Of Stability – Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 5, 2018
0
I Am Happy With Everyone At Manchester United – Juan Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 4, 2018
0
Alexis Sanchez’s Arrival Is Great News – Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 3, 2018
0
Any Manchester United Player Should Feel Privileged – Juan Mata
Folami David
-
Feb 2, 2018
0
Juan Mata Is Important – Mourinho
Folami David
-
Feb 1, 2018
0
De Gea Is An Incredible Talent – Mata
Folami David
-
Dec 21, 2017
0
De Gea Is Not Always On The List Of The Best...
Folami David
-
Dec 19, 2017
0
1
2
3
...
8
Page 1 of 8
RECENT ARTICLES
My Girlfriend Is More Than Amazing – Olamide
Mar 11, 2018
Primary Healthcare Development Board Will Not Allow Corruption – Rotimi Akeredolu
Mar 11, 2018
We Must Collectively Find Solutions To Herdsmen Clashes – Obasanjo
Mar 11, 2018
My Players Are Happy – Mourinho
Mar 11, 2018
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Nude Picture
Mar 11, 2018
STAY CONNECTED
30,067
Fans
Like
124
Followers
Follow
1,539
Followers
Follow
17,475
Followers
Follow
430
Subscribers
Subscribe
RANDOM POSTS
Global Infrastructure Hub declares World needs $94trillion boost Global Infrastructure by...
Jul 28, 2017
UN mission reports rocket fire from south Lebanon towards Israel
Jul 16, 2014
Toyin Saraki Co-Authors Report in Newly Launched Lancet Series on Ending...
Jan 20, 2016
FG Can Stop Oil Production – Ibe Kachikwu
Jul 31, 2017
Under-Fire Jose Mourinho Faces Judgment Day
Nov 3, 2015
The InfoStride delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc.
Contact us:
editor@theinfostride.com
EVEN MORE NEWS
My Girlfriend Is More Than Amazing – Olamide
Mar 11, 2018
Primary Healthcare Development Board Will Not Allow Corruption – Rotimi Akeredolu
Mar 11, 2018
We Must Collectively Find Solutions To Herdsmen Clashes – Obasanjo
Mar 11, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
Nigeria News
26426
Celebrity News
13466
Sports
13169
Computer & Software
4840
Business Matters
3140
Press Releases
2039
African News
1056
Our Terms
© Since 2009, Mediacenx International. All Rights Reserved
Edit with Live CSS