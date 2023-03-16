Taraba guber: PDP has upgraded their desperation to national level – APC

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, has upgraded its “fallacious and shameless pastime to the national level.”

It accused the party of smearing the image of the APC guber candidate in the state, Sen Emmanuel Bwacha, saying the PDP is “in a dire and miserable situation.”

The party’s spokesperson, Aaron Artimas, said this on Thursday while reacting to recent publications in some national dailies, where the PDP claimed that Bwacha’s name is not on the ballot papers and hence should not be voted for.

The APC also expressed sadness at the inability of the national dailies to balance their reports by reaching out to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to seek clarification.

“With the election just two days away, the PDP still has not found tangible and convincing reasons to convince the people to vote for them.

“Instead, the party has continued to dissipate energy on the fruitless, hallutionary, and boring narrative that APC has no candidate.

“The PDP has just upgraded this fallacious and shameless pastime to the national level as its National Publicity Secretary has just issued a statement promoting the false narrative whilst unnecessarily raising the hopes of its members,” the statement said.

He said those who are familiar with PDP’s antics for many years will know it has always been their plan to get into power by any means.

“In 2015, PDP did not conduct primaries in the state; instead, the party gathered a motley group of chosen loyalists, locked out lawfully elected delegates, and conducted the primaries in Abuja for fear of defeat at home,” it added.

It said in a ruling against the then-APC candidate, the late Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, the Court of Appeal claimed that it was the internal affairs of PDP, adding that everyone knew that it was in clear violation of the Electoral Act.

The APC urged the PDP to find other means of convincing the electorates to vote for their candidate.