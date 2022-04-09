Tavares Is Ready And Willing To Improve – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to challenge Nuno Tavares to bounce back from his difficult period in the EPL. This is coming after the new signing was substituted at half-time against Crystal Palace, and fans have been reacting.

According to Arteta, Tavares has had to deal with tough moments throughout his career, and it is very much expected because these moments are key for the development of any player.

Mikel added that the player is ready and willing to overcome the challenges of the EPL, and he’ll help him achieve just that.

His words, “Throughout your career, you have to go through difficult periods.”

“That is the development curve of a player, it is up and down but he is ready and he is willing.”

“He will be disappointed, but it is part of my job. We have to make decisions to try to win football matches – but it is nothing personal.”

“Obviously, I spoke with Nuno because I care a lot about how the players feel, and we are here to make their careers better.”

“The decision hurt him. He has to react on that situation because it is a great opportunity to learn a lot in that period in your career.”