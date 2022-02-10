    Login
    Teddy A Being Overprotective Of Me Is Really Sweet – Bam Bam

    Popular reality TV stars, Bam Bam and Teddy A are expecting their second child, a baby boy. The couple recently made the announcement via their social media pages, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    BamBam and Teddy A
    According to Teddy A, he is particular about the type of exercises she does right now because the pregnancy is in its early stage.

    Bam Bam added that she likes it when her husband is overprotective because she finds his actions really sweet.

    Teddy wrote, “I’m a little particular about the type of exercises she does right now because she’s still in the early phase of our little prince coming.”

    Bam Bam added, “I kind of like how protective of me he is; he’s always like oh don’t do too much baby, don’t break your nails.”

    “He’s really sweet, though, thank you, baby.”

    WOW.

