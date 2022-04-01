Terrorist Attacks: PDP Profiting From Collective Grief – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of profiting from collecting grief following the recent terrorist attacks in the country.

The ruling party, however, said it remained committed to working with relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of these despicable acts to justice.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued on Friday said it was insensitive and irresponsible for the main opposition party to politicise the recent terrorist attacks in the country.

He said, “It is outright unconscionable, insensitive and irresponsible for the PDP to seek to politicize a terrorist attack that cut short the lives of our dear ones for its base interest. Granted that Nigerians have become accustomed to PDP’s arrant flippancy, the occasion of a national tragedy is not exactly a good time for puerile rascality.”

“While the nation was in deep mourning over the recent terrorist train attacks and other acts of violence perpetrated by avowed enemies, PDP has sought to profit from collective grief and tragedy in its desperate quest to seize power and plunge the country back into ruinous looting ways.”

Morka noted that PDP, in one of its many irrational outbursts, suggested that the APC-led government was complicit in the heinous train attack in which some of our compatriots lost their lives, several injured and others unaccounted for.

He said while the PDP digs deep in the mud trying to find electoral gold, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a swift response to this tragic event, met with Security Chiefs and directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring System (ISSM) solution for Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line as well as the extension of the ISSM solution to cover the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Line.

Morka said the President further directed the rescue of all kidnapped passengers and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of these acts of terror.

The party spokesperson noted that the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was also directed to speedily repair the damaged lines and restore services without delay.

He said that while several senior administrative officials visited and condoled with bereaved families and extended support and care to those injured in the attack, PDP continues to engage in idle mudslinging.

The party mourned the departed souls, the injured and those unaccounted for.