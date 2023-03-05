The 2nd Half Vs Liverpool Was Far Below MUFC’s Standards – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that players were unprofessional vs Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the second-half performance was simply not good enough as it fell far below the club’s standards, so he is surely angry with the result.

Erik added that he was very surprised by the poor performance because he had seen good resilience from his players in recent weeks.

His words, “Second-half it was just not us. It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.”

“I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude.”

“Second-half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all. We didn’t stick to the plan and we didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional.”

“We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I’m really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check. We have to take this strong.”