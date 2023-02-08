The Football World Should Not Be Pointing Fingers At Manchester City – Kompany

Manchester City legend, Vincent Kompany has come out to say that he is very sceptical of the club’s critics after it got charged with over 100 financial breaches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he looks at some of the criticisms and rolls his eyes because the entire football industry cannot afford to point fingers at others.

Kompany added that he is always a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.

His words, “I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit,”

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.”

“I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers. Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”