The Most Important Item To Ask For My Hand In Marriage Is Fuel – Waje

Popular singer, Waje has come out to say that she is ready to marry any man that sends fuel to her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, for the people who are currently asking for her hand in marriage, the most important item on the list is just 100 litres of fuel.

Waje added that she will even take 50 or 25 litres to give them that God-fearing, demon chasing and heaven awaiting spouse they badly need.

Her words, “For those asking for my hand in marriage, the most important item on the list is 100 liters of fuel. I can manage 50. In short my family will accept 25 sef. Even if you did not ask, because of Fuel (what you have in your hand! Holy!) you’ll gain a God fearing, demon chasing, heaven awaiting spouse.”

