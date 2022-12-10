The Newly Imposed Cash Withdrawal Limit Shouldn’t Attract Any Criticism – Reno Omokri

Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to speak in favour of the recently imposed cash withdrawal limit by the Central Bank of Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t see why the new policy should attract any criticism because there is no Nigerian that needs more than N100K cash weekly.

Reno added that other than paying for transport fares or buying groceries, everything else can be done cashless.

His words, “There is no Nigerian that needs more than ?100k cash weekly. Other than paying bus conductor or buying groceries, everything can be done cashless. It is kidnappers, bandits and sexual bandits (urgent 2k girls) who are fighting this policy using political godfathers.”

