    Login
    Subscribe

    The Next Stage Of My Life Requires Me Quitting All Kinds Of Plastic Surgeries – Blac Chyna

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular celebrity, Blac Chyna has undergone surgery to take out the botox on her face and the silicone in her breast and butt. She recently revealed that she is going to stop wearing long sharp nails, and will leave it for younger women, and fans have been reacting.

    Blac Chyna
    Blac Chyna

    According to her, she is trying to get to the next stage in life and believes she needs to change many things in her life, including removing all the plastics in her body.

    Blac Chyna added that getting her breasts reduced is one of the best decisions she has made in a very long time.

    Her words, “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” WOW.

    See also  Pele Bids Family Farewell In Heartbreaking Clip

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply