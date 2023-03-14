The Next Stage Of My Life Requires Me Quitting All Kinds Of Plastic Surgeries – Blac Chyna

Popular celebrity, Blac Chyna has undergone surgery to take out the botox on her face and the silicone in her breast and butt. She recently revealed that she is going to stop wearing long sharp nails, and will leave it for younger women, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is trying to get to the next stage in life and believes she needs to change many things in her life, including removing all the plastics in her body.

Blac Chyna added that getting her breasts reduced is one of the best decisions she has made in a very long time.

Her words, “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” WOW.