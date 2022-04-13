The Ref Smiling With Ancelotti Was Bad Timing – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to blast referee, Szymon Marciniak for laughing and smiling with Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti after the game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just cannot help but question whether the officials had the courage to make key calls against the LaLiga giants during the UCL clash last night.

Tuchel added that seeing a referee in a smiling mood with the opposition manager just after a match was nothing but bad timing.

His words, “I was disappointed at the referee.”

“He had a good time with my colleague Carlo Ancelotti, who is a gentleman and a nice guy, but when I wanted to go and say ‘thank you for the match,’ I see him laughing, smiling, and laughing loud with the opponent’s coach. I think this is the very, very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, after 126 minutes with one team giving their heart and fighting to the very last drop.”

“To go as a coach and see the referee laughing and smiling with the other coach I think is very, very bad timing and I told him this. That was it.”

“Sometime now maybe I get problems,”

“If you play against Real Madrid, you can maybe not expect that everybody has the courage.”

“I felt little decisions also in the first leg and the second leg today as well [went against us]. I did not see the goal, but I told him I’m super disappointed that he does not come out and check it on his own.”

“In a match like this where you have a certain line to whistle, you should stay the boss and not give decisions like this to somebody in a chair who is isolated from the atmosphere and from the way. The referee has a certain style, things he allows and doesn’t allow, he follows a certain line so I think he should stay in charge and check it on his own, then he could also explain it better.”

“But this is just my opinion. We deserve more, but in the end we felt we had more minutes to play in the second half of the extra time. Maybe it’s too much to ask for in matches like this against this opponent. We had it in our hands and we were not lucky enough, it’s like this.”