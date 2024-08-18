The Sky Is The Limit For Saka – Odegaaard

Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard has come out to praise club forward, Bukayo Saka. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Saka constantly works hard in training to be a better player, and he is certain that the English winger will keep improving till he retires.

Odegaard added that there is no ceiling for Bukayo right now because he possesses unbelievable quality.

His words, “He will just get better and better. You see him every day in training, he is working so hard and he is working on all the small details to get better. I am sure he is just going to improve and improve. I can’t wait to see where he takes it.

There is no roof for this guy. It is unbelievable the quality that he has and how professional he is, how much he loves the game and how much he puts into it every day. The sky is the limit for him. I am just happy to have him on my team and we have got to help him to improve all the time and push him. I am really happy for him.”

WOW.

