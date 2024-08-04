The Time Hasn’t Come To Speak About Why Bayern Munich Is Open To Selling De Ligt – Max Eberl

Bayern Munich sporting director, Max Eberl has come out to speak about Manchester United-linked Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer situation. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is still not time to talk about why Bayern Munich are open to selling De Ligt to MUFC this transfer window, and he’ll speak on it only when the right time comes.

Max added that Matthijs has played very well in Germany in the past 2 years, and this is the reason many Bayern fans want him to stay.

His words, “I will comment on it (the reasons for the upcoming move to Man United) when the time comes. It is not the time yet. Matthijs has played very well here for two years, and that’s why many fans like him. Nevertheless, you have to think about how you make decisions and also how the boy feels. He is still a player of FC Bayern. And as long as he is, he will get all our support.”

WOW.

