    There’s No Offer For Messi From Barcelona – Father

    Sports

    Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi has come out to offer an update on his son’s future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he does not expect the World Cup winner to play for Barcelona again because conditions for a move back to the club cannot be met.

    Jorge added that Messi‘s representatives have not spoken with Laporta, and there is no offer on the table.

    His words, “I don’t think Leo will play for Barca again,”

    “The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer.”

