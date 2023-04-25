    Login
    Subscribe

    Three Rep members, over 3,000 supporters dump PDP in Imo

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Three members of the House of Representatives from Imo State have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with over 3,000 supporters.

    Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)
    Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

    Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma received the defectors into the party at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, the state capital on Monday.

    The federal lawmakers, including Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya, Hon. Bede Ekeh, Hon. Henry Nwawuba and a host of other individuals made the move ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in the state.

    In his welcome address, Governor Uzodinma, who is seeking re-election for his second term, assured the defectors that APC is one, saying whether old or new, the members are one.

    See also  Buhari Has Handed Over Nigeria To Terrorists, Hates IPOB, Oduduwa Agitators — Adeyanju

    According to the Governor, “There is no new member in APC and there is no old member in APC, we are one”.

    Governor Uzodinma further urged all Imo sons and daughters irrespective of party affiliation to join hands with him to create prosperity for Ndi Imo.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply