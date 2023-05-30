Tinubu appoints presidential photographers as he resumes office

In a move to solidify his administration, Tinubu has appointed Nosa Asemota as his official photographer and Adelani Opeyemi as the official photographer of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The news of these appointments was made public by Tolani Alli, the official photographer of the immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, through a tweet.

Alli expressed her congratulations to Asemota and Opeyemi, emphasising her well wishes and prayers for their success in their new roles. She also extended her hopes for God’s guidance, protection, and favor to both photographers.

The inauguration ceremony for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima took place on Monday at the prestigious Eagles Square in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. Following the formal inauguration, the newly appointed officials officially resumed their duties on Tuesday, May 30.