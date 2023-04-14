    Login
    Subscribe

    Tinubu resting in Europe ahead of May 29 inauguration – APC

    Sierra Leone News By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Congress (APC) on Thursday said that President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is resting in Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

    Mr Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

    According to Morka, Tinubu will swing to action immediately after he returns from Europe.

    When asked about the whereabouts of Tinubu, Morka said, “He [Tinubu] is probably in Europe. He’s fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

    “Once he returns and he’s inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.

    See also  I Have Brought Dead Projects Back To Life - Fashola

    “I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.”

    He added, “It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he’s bringing in his new government.

    “So, he’s not sleeping in his bed; he’s also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it’s a working visit.”

    Tinubu won the February 25 Presidential election and was declared the President-Elect by INEC.

    See also  INEC Officers Received N264m From Diezani Allison-Madueke?

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    APC facilitates Peter Obi’s release from UK detention – Adamu GarbaPublished on April 13, 2023By Sunny Green Itodo A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba asserted that the APC-led federal government facilitated the release of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi from his detention cell in the United Kingdom recently. DAILY POST recalls that Peter Obi was last Friday, reportedly detained for hours at London’s Heathrow Airport, over alleged impersonation. The former Anambra State governor was later released after he was interrogated by UK immigration officials. Garba on Thursday claimed his release was facilitated by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission headed by Abike Dabiri. In a tweet, he wrote: “Here is how the government of APC helped to recover Peter Obi from his detention cell in the UK over allegations of travelling to the UK with fake documents. All thanks to Abike Dabiri. “His campaign fake, manifesto fake, his motives fake, even his travel documents are fake. Why?”

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply