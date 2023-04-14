Tinubu resting in Europe ahead of May 29 inauguration – APC

Congress (APC) on Thursday said that President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is resting in Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Mr Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to Morka, Tinubu will swing to action immediately after he returns from Europe.

When asked about the whereabouts of Tinubu, Morka said, “He [Tinubu] is probably in Europe. He’s fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and he’s inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.

“I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.”

He added, “It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he’s bringing in his new government.

“So, he’s not sleeping in his bed; he’s also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it’s a working visit.”

Tinubu won the February 25 Presidential election and was declared the President-Elect by INEC.