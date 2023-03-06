    Login
    Subscribe

    Tinubu’s victory: Why PDP protested at INEC headquarters – Atiku

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said his party protested at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja because all the provisions of the current Electoral law were completely contravened.

    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party's Special Convention in Abuja, Nigeria May 28, 2022 (REUTERS)
    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party’s Special Convention in Abuja, Nigeria May 28, 2022 (REUTERS)

    InfoStride News had earlier reported that Atiku led a protest at the national headquarters of the INEC in Abuja.

    The Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, other party leaders and supporters were also present during the protest at INEC headquarters.

    Speaking to newsmen outside of the gate of INEC headquarter in Abuja, Atiku also vowed that the protest would continue.

    See also  Ebonyi State: Governor Umahi Delivering On Campaign Promises In Hard Times

    Atiku said, “All the provisions of the current Electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result.

    “That is why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day.

    “We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court,” he said.

    Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi lost the Feb. 25 Presidential election to the APC’s Bola Tinubu.

    The former Vice President came in second position behind the winner and President-elect Tinubu.

    See also  PDP Is The Only Party In Nigeria - Doyin Okupe

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply