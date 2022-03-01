    Login
    Subscribe

    Top Four Will Never Be The Ultimate Goal For MUFC – Football Director

    Sports By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Manchester United are conducting a thorough process for the appointment of their next manager, MUFC have confirmed. The club recently had its say via a statement, and fans have been reacting.

    Bruno Fernandes
    Bruno Fernandes

    According to the football director, John Murtough, the new manager will take charge in the summer and his objectives would be to make the club challenge for domestic and European titles.

    John added that making top four is never the ultimate goal for MUFC but that is looking like the reality this season.

    His words, “We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

    See also  Mourinho hails “perfect” Chelsea and reveals there will be no transfer business

    “In the Premier League, we saw improved results under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, following a run in the October and early November period that had seen the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.”

    “We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

    “Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward.”

    See also  Teebillz Is Not The Right Manager For BBNaija’s Tacha – Joy Isi Bewaji

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News