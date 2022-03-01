Top Four Will Never Be The Ultimate Goal For MUFC – Football Director

Manchester United are conducting a thorough process for the appointment of their next manager, MUFC have confirmed. The club recently had its say via a statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the football director, John Murtough, the new manager will take charge in the summer and his objectives would be to make the club challenge for domestic and European titles.

John added that making top four is never the ultimate goal for MUFC but that is looking like the reality this season.

His words, “We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

“In the Premier League, we saw improved results under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, following a run in the October and early November period that had seen the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.”

“We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

“Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward.”