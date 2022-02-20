Toyin Abraham Has Been A Good Wife – Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi has come out to say that his wife, Toyin Abraham will always come first. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his woman is the most important person in his life and the person he loves the most, followed by his children, then his mother.

Kolawole added that being married to a good wife would always lead to progress in a man’s life.

His words, “My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother. Aside from God, my wife makes me happy. If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one.”

“If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements. No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life.”

“May God help those looking for life partners to choose right. People say a wife must not be richer than her husband but if God has destined one person to be richer than the other, one is good to go.”

“The most important thing is that they support each other. Having love for one another is the most important thing.”

“Our leaders would treat us better if they love us. The Bible says, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.”

