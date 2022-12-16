Trent Alexander-Arnold And Henderson Will Face Manchester City – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to reveal that the club will be without Virgil van Dijk against Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if all three of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson have resumed training with the Reds, only the latter two are in with a chance of featuring in the upcoming Carabao Cup fixture.

Klopp added that there is a kind of a virus going around Europe, so he hopes his players stay healthy.

His words, “Yeah, there’s a chance, of course – they train already,”

“Hendo is already training here. Virg is training here but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent we will see. But this group worked now together for nearly two weeks and we made a real step and that’s cool. I don’t know in this moment.”

“I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there’s kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that. Then we will make the decision obviously on Wednesday who can play on Thursday. But it’s good and will be a very interesting game after that period but I’m looking forward to it.”