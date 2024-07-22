Trump Campaign Shifts Focus to Kamala Harris with Aggressive Attack Ads

Donald Trump’s campaign is rapidly refocusing its efforts to target Kamala Harris, launching a series of attack ads that critique her record as vice president and her tenure in California, following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Sources close to the campaign indicate that Trump and his team view Harris as the likely Democratic nominee, especially after Biden endorsed her. Consequently, opposition research against Harris has intensified in recent weeks.

Trump-aligned political action committees (PACs), such as MAGA Inc., are preparing a substantial offensive, including a $5 million television ad blitz in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. These ads aim to depict Harris as the de facto leader in the Biden administration.

The Trump campaign is betting that Democrats will hesitate to replace Harris, fearing backlash from their progressive base if they sideline the potential first Black female nominee of the party. Despite this, senior Trump advisers remain uncertain about Harris’s ultimate nomination.

Biden’s exit has created complications for the Trump campaign, which had been strategically targeting him. Their most effective attacks, focusing on Biden’s age and cognitive abilities, are now unusable. This shift leaves Trump vulnerable to similar criticisms from the Democrats, given his age.

Additionally, the Trump-aligned PACs have invested millions in attack ads against Biden, including recent ones highlighting his missteps in debates. These efforts are futile, leaving the campaign scrambling to redirect their resources.

The Trump campaign had been internally discouraging its staff from amplifying calls for Biden to step down, fearing such actions might lead to his withdrawal, which has now come to pass.

Trump advisers have been more apprehensive about facing Harris than Biden for weeks. They believe Harris is more effective at communicating on issues like abortion and Trump’s legal troubles. Harris’s strong stance on abortion rights is seen as a challenge for Trump, especially after Republican setbacks in the 2022 midterms following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Harris’s background as a prosecutor also poses a threat to Trump, who faces recent criminal convictions in New York for falsifying business records. Her prosecutorial history could be leveraged to highlight his legal issues.

Some Trump allies acknowledge Harris’s ability to connect with voters, noting her viral social media moments and humour. However, the uncertainty of the Democratic ticket remains a concern, as Harris could end up with various running mate possibilities or not on the ticket at all.

The Trump campaign plans to exploit perceived weaknesses in Harris’s record, such as her handling of the US southern border and her performance as a US senator and California attorney general. They aim to resurrect criticisms from the 2020 Democratic primary, where Harris was attacked for being too lenient and tough on crime.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches, the Trump campaign is poised to continue its aggressive strategy against Harris, attempting to undermine her credibility and leadership.