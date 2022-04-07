Victory At The Etihad Doesn’t Hand Liverpool The Title – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that the clash vs Manchester City will not decide the title race this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a victory for his team at Manchester City on Sunday would not mean the Premier League title is theirs, so the club must focus on winning all of their remaining games to ensure success.

Klopp added that everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but there will be more important games after that.

His words, “If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, ‘OK, that’s it decided’ because of the quality of the opponent,”

“Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games in other competitions but in the Premier League as well.”