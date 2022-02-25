Vladimir Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine Is Condemnable – Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come out to reveal that they are standing by Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. The couple recently had their say via a statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to them, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation is highly condemnable because it is a breach of international and humanitarian law.

The couple added that they are on Ukraine’s side and they encouraged the global community and its leaders to do the same.

It read, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

