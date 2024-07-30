We Are Ready for LG Elections, says PDP in Kwara State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has expressed its readiness for the upcoming local government elections.

However, the party has declared that it will not support any illegal actions that could be used as a booby trap to nullify the election results if they do not favor the current government.

In a statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party voiced its support for the recent court order restraining the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) from proceeding with the local government elections slated for September 21, 2024, pending the determination of the case.

The statement noted, “The restraining order by the Federal High Court, Abuja, is a welcome development and a significant victory for the people of Kwara State who have been yearning for local government elections since 2019.

It has thwarted a calculated plot by the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to ambush the people ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.”

“In a sinister bid to set a booby trap for the people, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in connivance with KWSIEC, deliberately violated some sections of the Electoral Act.

This premeditated act was designed so that if the election outcomes do not favor the Governor, he could simply hire someone to seek nullification of the elections in court, citing non-compliance with the electoral guidelines.”

The PDP emphasized its swift action to prevent this alleged plan, ensuring that the people’s hopes would not be dashed by what they termed political machinations.

The party expressed its full preparation for the elections, noting that it was the first to submit names and credentials of candidates for all 16 LGA chairmanship and 193 councilorship seats to KWSIEC.

However, the PDP stressed the importance of protecting the electorate from the political trap allegedly set by Governor Abdulrazaq and his party.

The statement continued, “It is evident that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is not genuinely prepared for any local government elections.

He was being forced into this corner by the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

His determination to employ every crooked means to ensure his handpicked candidates are imposed on our local government councils only underscores his intention to continue looting funds meant for local government areas from federal revenue allocation.”

The PDP stated that the judicial intervention has saved the Kwara electorate from falling into a carefully laid booby trap.

The restraining order is seen as a testament to the PDP’s vigilance and dedication to protecting the democratic rights of the people of Kwara State.

“We call on all stakeholders to remain vigilant and guard against all forms of manipulations that will enable agents of state Governors to continue mismanaging resources meant for the development of the tier of government that is closest to the people – the Local Government Councils,” the statement concluded.