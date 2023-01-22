We Had To Beat MUFC For Arsenal Fans – Saka

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has come out to urge his team-mates to keep it up after they beat Manchester United 3-2 to restore lead on top the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear how much the victory means to the coach, players and fans, and he hopes the club remains charged up for the forthcoming games.

Saka added that MUFC are the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season, so the players had to beat them for the fans.

His words, “You can see how much it means to everyone. They’re the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans. It wasn’t easy and it definitely wasn’t our best start to the game but we showed a lot of character to come back and get he win.”

“It’s something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble. It’s only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly. But if we keep playing like we have then we’ll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up. The belief we have. especially at the Emirates with our fans and how they support us. We went 1-0 down and they still support, they don’t know how much that helps us. The way the coach is setting us up, too, and the players the coach has brought in.”