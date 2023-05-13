We remain in charge of Ogun Labour Party – Ashade-led faction fights back

The suspended Michael Ashade-led executive of the Labour Party in Ogun State has said it remains in charge of the affairs of the party in the state.

InfoStride News recalls that the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, had, before the general elections, dissolved the Ashade-led executive over alleged misconduct.

However, following Friday’s court ruling upholding the suspension of the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, Ashade said he is still the Chairman of the Labour Party in Ogun State.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Ashade disclosed that the suspension of Abure as the National Chairman of the party has brought about “the reversal of the illegally constituted caretaker committee led by Engr. Lukman Jagun, by the National Working Committee led by Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa.”

As a result of this, Ashade said it became imperative to inform the Ogun people of the leadership in place for the Labour Party.

“The Executives led by Comrade Michael Ashade are the only authentic leadership coordinating the state of affairs in the Labour Party Ogun State,” he said.

He listed some members of his executive to include: Segun Feyisola State, Secretary; Catherine Y. Oguntola. Deputy State Chairman 1 West; Yinka Adeboye, Deputy State Chairman 1 Central; Oyewale Okusanya, Deputy State Chairman 1 East; Babaseun Ogunyemi, Ag. Senatorial Chairman, East; Olusola Olufemi, Senatorial Chairman, West and Tosyn Meadows Ogunbona, Organising Secretary/Ag. Senatorial Chairman, Central and others.

According to him, a resolution passed at the LP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Bauchi, upheld the expulsion of Kehinde Sogunle and other caretaker committee members, adding that “we the State Executives declare that no one should parade themselves as executives in the state other than led by Comrade Michael Ashade.”

He called on the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Director of State Securities (DSS) in the state to “arrest anyone falsely parading themselves as the state executives” of the Labour Party.

He allays fears, saying the stability of the party in Ogun State is not in jeopardy, “but reinforced and repositioned to take over.”

He added that the restructuring of the party would cut across the state, local governments and wards.

“We use this medium to appreciate and recognize the efforts of Comrade Dr. Arabambi Abayomi, the National Publicity Secretary, in stabilizing this party and pushing it forward,” he stated.