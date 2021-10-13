We will host investment summit to offer positions to attract private and foreign investments

The government of Ekiti State plans to hold its maiden economic development and investment summit, hosting major dignitaries from different areas of the Nigerian economy.

Ekiti State is setting itself as an attractive destination for investors.

According to the governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, the state is gearing for recovery from the economic downturn and is assured of a positive outlook for its econom

“We are on a mission of recovery and economic restoration together, and I assure you of our firm commitment to the ideals of a safe, secure, and prosperous Ekiti State. The resources may be limited, but our resourcefulness and creativity are unlimited,” the governor said