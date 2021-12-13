We Will Reclaim National Assembly, 25 States In 2023 , Says PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu says the opposition party is determined to reclaim at least 25 states and the National Assembly in 2023.

Iyorchia Ayu said this on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at a thanksgiving service/reception held in his honour at the Aper-Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said, “We are determined to reclaim at least 25 states in this country. We determined to claim the two national assembly seats. We will stop the drift of people who migrated from the PDP to other parties. We shall move on a serious drive for more people in the party.”

Ayu also said the PDP would wrestle Ekiti and Osun state from the ruling party in the upcoming governorship elections in the states.

The party chairman further urged Nigerian youths not to lose hope in the country because of ‘bad policies’ of the current Federal Government.

He said, “Nigeria is not going to break up. Nigeria will remain united, productive, respected and be at the forefront of world affairs.

“Every single member of the PDP will be carried along.

“It is the only way we shall rebuild our party. The PDP will fight tooth and nail to win Ekiti and Osun elections.

“Those mistakes which made us lose the election in the past will be corrected.”

Ayu also predicted the downfall of the ruling All Progressives Congress by March/April 2023, saying the ruling party is a contraption.